Super Stallions Land Aboard USS Somerset

A tugboat guides the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) as it passes Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan. 24, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

