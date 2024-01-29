A U.S. Sailor assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) directs a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, to land aboard Somerset in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 25, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 01:09 Photo ID: 8221045 VIRIN: 240125-M-HP224-1124 Resolution: 3418x5125 Size: 1.24 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Super Stallions Land Aboard USS Somerset [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.