    Super Stallions Land Aboard USS Somerset [Image 1 of 4]

    Super Stallions Land Aboard USS Somerset

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Sailor assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) directs a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, to land aboard Somerset in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 25, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

