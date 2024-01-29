Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PORT Dawgs participate in Gnarly Explodeo [Image 8 of 12]

    PORT Dawgs participate in Gnarly Explodeo

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing inspect a cargo pallet during the Gnarly Explodeo readiness exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 30, 2024. The goal of this Air Mobility Command-directed exercise is to ensure the base’s readiness for immediate deployment, emphasizing the speed and precision with which 19th AW forces can be projected to where they are needed most. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 00:39
    Photo ID: 8221020
    VIRIN: 240130-F-BK002-1320
    Resolution: 5510x3673
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PORT Dawgs
    PORT
    Team Little Rock
    19AW
    Gnarly Explodeo

