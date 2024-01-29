PORT Dawgs participate in Gnarly Explodeo

Airmen assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing inspect a cargo pallet during the Gnarly Explodeo readiness exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 30, 2024. The goal of this Air Mobility Command-directed exercise is to ensure the base’s readiness for immediate deployment, emphasizing the speed and precision with which 19th AW forces can be projected to where they are needed most. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

