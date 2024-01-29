PORT Dawgs participate in Gnarly Explodeo

Airmen assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing participate in the Gnarly Explodeo readiness exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 30, 2024. The rapid deployment exercise not only tested our operational effectiveness but also reinforced the wing’s role in supporting strategic objectives to meet the demands of the changing threat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

