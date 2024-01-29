3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kurt Rainey (center), a passenger service agent with the 732nd Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron, deployed from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, exercises the Multi-Capable Airman concept by serving as a head marshaller for a C-130 departure during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan. 26, 2024. The MCA training framework provides a consolidated training and educational approach for Airmen to conduct a wide range of military operations. The U.S. Air Force Warfare Center is hosting the first iteration of Bamboo Eagle, with flight operations occurring in a designated airspace off the coast of Southern California through Feb. 2. BE 24-1 is a first-of-its-kind U.S. Air Force Warfare Center-directed exercise composed of approximately 3,000 U.S. joint service members, allies and partners from the Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force, and more than 150 aircraft from 24 units dispersed across 10 locations in the western U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

