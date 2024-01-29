3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Moises Vasquez, 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs journeyman, documents arrival of 3rd AEW personnel in support of Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan. 26 2024. BE 24-1 is a first-of-its-kind U.S. Air Force Warfare Center-directed exercise composed of approximately 3,000 U.S. joint service members, allies and partners from the Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force, and more than 150 aircraft from 24 units dispersed across 10 locations in the western U.S. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

