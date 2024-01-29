3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, deployed from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, arrive in support of Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan. 26, 2024. NAS North Island served as one of the spokes within the hub-and-spoke concept of operations in BE 24-1, with the hub and command and control (C2) operations located at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. BE 24-1 is a first-of-its-kind U.S. Air Force Warfare Center-directed exercise composed of approximately 3,000 U.S. joint service members, allies and partners from the Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force, and more than 150 aircraft from 24 units dispersed across more than 10 locations in the western U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

