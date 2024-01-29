Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1 [Image 14 of 20]

    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, deployed from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, arrive in support of Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan. 26, 2024. NAS North Island served as one of the spokes within the hub-and-spoke concept of operations in BE 24-1, with the hub and command and control (C2) operations located at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. BE 24-1 is a first-of-its-kind U.S. Air Force Warfare Center-directed exercise composed of approximately 3,000 U.S. joint service members, allies and partners from the Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force, and more than 150 aircraft from 24 units dispersed across more than 10 locations in the western U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 23:00
    Photo ID: 8220899
    VIRIN: 240126-F-IP109-1140
    Resolution: 8077x4789
    Size: 49.49 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1 [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Curt Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFWC
    3rd AEW
    Bamboo Eagle
    BENAFB
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    BE 24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT