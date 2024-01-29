U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alyssa Bradshaw, 732nd Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron load team chief, deployed from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, directs cargo arrival from a C-130 Hercules during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan. 26, 2024. BE 24-1 is a first-of-its-kind exercise directed by the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and is composed of approximately 3,000 U.S. joint service members, allies and partners from the Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force, and more than 150 aircraft from 24 units dispersed across more than 10 locations in the western U.S. Through the use of designated air space, BE 24-1 provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 23:00 Photo ID: 8220892 VIRIN: 240126-F-IP109-1111 Resolution: 7378x4475 Size: 44.64 MB Location: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1 [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Curt Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.