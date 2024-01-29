3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kurt Rainey, a passenger service agent with the 732nd Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron, deployed from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, exercises the Multi-Capable Airman concept by serving as a head marshaller for a C-130 arrival during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan. 26, 2024. The MCA training framework provides a consolidated training and educational approach for Airmen to conduct a wide range of military operations. The U.S. Air Force Warfare Center is hosting the first iteration of Bamboo Eagle, with flight operations occurring in a designated airspace off the coast of Southern California through Feb. 2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

