Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1 [Image 5 of 20]

    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kurt Rainey, a passenger service agent with the 732nd Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron, deployed from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, exercises the Multi-Capable Airman concept by serving as a head marshaller for a C-130 arrival during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan. 26, 2024. The MCA training framework provides a consolidated training and educational approach for Airmen to conduct a wide range of military operations. The U.S. Air Force Warfare Center is hosting the first iteration of Bamboo Eagle, with flight operations occurring in a designated airspace off the coast of Southern California through Feb. 2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 23:00
    Photo ID: 8220890
    VIRIN: 240126-F-IP109-1076
    Resolution: 6460x3829
    Size: 20.89 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1 [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Curt Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFWC
    3rd AEW
    Bamboo Eagle
    BENAFB
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    BE 24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT