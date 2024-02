3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1

F-22 Raptors deployed under the 525th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, sit on the airfield in front of a San Diego skyline during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan. 26, 2024. BE 24-1 is a first-of-its-kind exercise directed by the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and is composed of approximately 3,000 U.S. joint service members, allies and partners from the Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force, and more than 150 aircraft from 24 units dispersed across more than 10 locations in the western U.S. Through the use of designated air space, BE 24-1 provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

