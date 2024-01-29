Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd AEW arrives at spoke NAS North Island for Bamboo Eagle 24-1 [Image 2 of 20]

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Navy personnel oversee and coordinate air operations at Building 516 at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan. 26, 2024. NAS North Island served as one of the spokes within the hub-and-spoke concept of operations during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1, with the hub and command-and-control force element located at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. During BE 24-1, warfighters implement all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., while incorporating scenarios in distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. Airmen will also tackle agile combat employment, and the larger challenges of persistent logistics, by adapting techniques most often associated with special operations forces but on a much larger scale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 23:00
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, US
    USAFWC
    3rd AEW
    Bamboo Eagle
    BENAFB
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    BE 24-1

