    Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Travis Callahan [Image 2 of 2]

    Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Travis Callahan

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Travis Callahan, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, poses for a portrait at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2024. As the most forward deployed U.S. Air Force EOD flight in the Pacific Air Forces, they conduct and support 10 mission areas at Osan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

