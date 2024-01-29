Farouk Hosein, 39th Electronic Warfare Squadron honorary commander, poses for a photo at the end of a wing immersion tour at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024. The 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing welcomed its Honorary Commanders to learn about its mission sets and see aircraft stationed at Eglin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 21:14 Photo ID: 8220802 VIRIN: 240125-F-DT029-1285 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.13 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honorary Commander Immersion Tour [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.