Matthew Pace, 850th Spectrum Warfare Group honorary commander, looks inside the cockpit of an F-15EX Eagle II during a tour at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024. The 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing's Honorary Commanders had the opportunity to learn about the wing's missions and see aircraft up close. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 21:14 Photo ID: 8220801 VIRIN: 240125-F-DT029-1270 Resolution: 5803x3554 Size: 961.5 KB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honorary Commander Immersion Tour [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.