Honorary Commander Immersion Tour

350th Spectrum Warfare Wing Honorary Commanders and wing members pose for a group photo at the end of a wing immersion tour at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024. The Honorary Commander program aims at building partnerships in the local community by pairing local leaders with Air Force commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)
