Honorary Commander Immersion Tour

U.S. Air Force Maj. Seth Brown, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander’s action group chief, briefs 350th SWW Honorary Commanders on the F-15E Strike Eagle during a tour at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024. On the tour, Honorary Commanders were briefed on each of the units’ missions for the wing and shown statics of the F-15E and F-15EX Eagle II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024