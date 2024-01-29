Honorary Commander Immersion Tour

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Frazier, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-15 dedicated crew chief, briefs 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing Honorary Commanders on the capabilities of the F-15E during a tour at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024. The mission of the 96th AMXS is to provide air power to Air Force Material Command and Air Combat Command to advance the combat capability of America's Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

