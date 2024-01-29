Honorary Commander Immersion Tour

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas Metzger, 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron commander, gives a unit brief to the wing’s Honorary Commanders at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024. The Honorary Commander program pairs community leaders with Air Force commanders to foster relationships and understanding between the Air Force and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

