Honorary Commanders for the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing attend an immersion tour briefing to learn more about the wing’s mission at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024. The Honorary Commander program pairs community leaders with Air Force commanders to foster relationships and understanding between the Air Force and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 21:14
|Photo ID:
|8220794
|VIRIN:
|240125-F-DT029-1071
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorary Commander Immersion Tour [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
