Katie Robison, 68th Electronic Warfare Squadron honorary commander, is briefed by U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Luke Marron, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group, Detachment 1 commander, on the F-15EX Eagle II during an immersion tour at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024. On the tour, Honorary Commanders were briefed on each of the units’ missions for the wing and shown statics of the F-15E and F-15EX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 21:14 Photo ID: 8220793 VIRIN: 240125-F-DT029-1157 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 838.08 KB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honorary Commander Immersion Tour [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.