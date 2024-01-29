Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-2 Spirit conducts training operations during Bamboo Eagle

    B-2 Spirit conducts training operations during Bamboo Eagle

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Lindsey Weichel 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-2 Spirit prepares to take-off from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. during Bamboo Eagle, Jan. 29, 2024. Bamboo Eagle provides Airmen, allies, and partners with a multidimensional, combat-representative battle-space to conduct advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd. Lt Lindsey Weichel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 18:44
    Photo ID: 8220604
    VIRIN: 240129-F-CA790-8726
    Resolution: 4825x3860
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit conducts training operations during Bamboo Eagle, by 2nd Lt. Lindsey Weichel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RFNAFB
    B-2
    Bamboo Eagle
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT