B-2 Spirit conducts training operations during Bamboo Eagle

A B-2 Spirit prepares to take-off from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. during Bamboo Eagle, Jan. 29, 2024. Bamboo Eagle provides Airmen, allies, and partners with a multidimensional, combat-representative battle-space to conduct advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd. Lt Lindsey Weichel)

