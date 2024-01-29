A B-2 Spirit prepares to take-off from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. during Bamboo Eagle, Jan. 29, 2024. Bamboo Eagle provides Airmen, allies, and partners with a multidimensional, combat-representative battle-space to conduct advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd. Lt Lindsey Weichel)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 18:44
|Photo ID:
|8220604
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-CA790-8726
|Resolution:
|4825x3860
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit conducts training operations during Bamboo Eagle, by 2nd Lt. Lindsey Weichel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT