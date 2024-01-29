USCGC Steadfast sits moored at its homeport in Astoria, Oregon, on the Columbia River in full dress ship after its decommissioning ceremony in Astoria February 2, 2024. The crew of the Steadfast guide tours aboard the cutter prior to departing Baltimore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd class William Kirk)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 18:30
|Photo ID:
|8220576
|VIRIN:
|240201-G-PV420-1075
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|ASTORIA, OR, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USCGC Steadfast sits moored at its homeport in Astoria after it's decommissioning ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 William Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT