Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Steadfast sits moored at its homeport in Astoria after it's decommissioning ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    USCGC Steadfast sits moored at its homeport in Astoria after it's decommissioning ceremony

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    USCGC Steadfast sits moored at its homeport in Astoria, Oregon, on the Columbia River in full dress ship after its decommissioning ceremony in Astoria February 2, 2024. The crew of the Steadfast guide tours aboard the cutter prior to departing Baltimore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd class William Kirk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 18:30
    Photo ID: 8220576
    VIRIN: 240201-G-PV420-1075
    Resolution: 0x0
    Size: 0 B
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Steadfast sits moored at its homeport in Astoria after it's decommissioning ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 William Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Steadfast’s prior commanding officers stand before the decommissioned cutter
    USCGC Steadfast sits moored at its homeport in Astoria after it's decommissioning ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT