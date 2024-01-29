The USCGC Steadfast’s prior commanding officers stand before the decommissioned cutter in Astoria, Oregon, February 2, 2024. From left to right in the photo is Robert Wicklund, Charles Murray, Cmdr. Brock Eckel, Dr. R.B. Watts and Matt Gimple.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd class William Kirk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 18:30 Photo ID: 8220572 VIRIN: 240201-G-PV420-9874 Resolution: 0x0 Size: 0 B Location: ASTORIA, OR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Steadfast’s prior commanding officers stand before the decommissioned cutter [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 William Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.