    Steadfast’s prior commanding officers stand before the decommissioned cutter [Image 1 of 2]

    Steadfast’s prior commanding officers stand before the decommissioned cutter

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    The USCGC Steadfast’s prior commanding officers stand before the decommissioned cutter in Astoria, Oregon, February 2, 2024. From left to right in the photo is Robert Wicklund, Charles Murray, Cmdr. Brock Eckel, Dr. R.B. Watts and Matt Gimple.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd class William Kirk)

    This work, Steadfast’s prior commanding officers stand before the decommissioned cutter [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 William Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCGC Steadfast sits moored at its homeport in Astoria after it's decommissioning ceremony

    USCGC Steadfast

