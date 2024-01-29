U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Michael Gist, an avionics test station and components specialist, 175th Maitenence Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, diagnoses equipment used in electronic warefare, Martin State Air National Guard Base, Maryland, Jan. 26, 2024. Gist respresented the avionics test station and components career field in this photo as a part of the I Am The Mission intitiative to showcase different positions for Maryland National Guard members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor)

