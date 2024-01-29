GREAT LAKES, Il. (January 30, 2024) Sailors and Marines participate in a fleet ammunition and ordnance training course at Navy Station Great Lakes (NSGL), Jan. 30. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 17:20 Photo ID: 8220504 VIRIN: 240130-N-HR150-1013 Resolution: 6504x4336 Size: 5.56 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors and Marines Participate in a Fleet Ammunition and Ordnance Training Course [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Matt Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.