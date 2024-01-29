Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors and Marines Participate in a Fleet Ammunition and Ordnance Training Course

    Sailors and Marines Participate in a Fleet Ammunition and Ordnance Training Course

    GREAT LAKES, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matt Hall 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (January 30, 2024) Sailors and Marines participate in a fleet ammunition and ordnance training course at Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL), Jan. 30. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)

    Naval Station Great Lakes
    Ordnance
    Ammunition
    Training

