The JB-MDL CBRN School held training for various unit soldiers on February 1st, 2024. The course includes training on a variety of military CBRN Equipment, and includes training and familiarization on, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), emergency response In-transit procedures, planning and preparing for Domestic Reconnaissance operations, the fundamentals of Toxic Industrial Chemicals/Materials (TIC/TIM), sampling and collection procedures, mission abort procedures, and the procedures to set-up, process through and close out a survey team decontamination site. The photos shown are of classroom instruction (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 15:58
|Photo ID:
|8220331
|VIRIN:
|240201-A-IE493-3630
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst CBRN Defense Course Training. February 1st, 2024, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
