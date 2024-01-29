Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst CBRN Defense Course Training. February 1st, 2024

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The JB-MDL CBRN School held training for various unit soldiers on February 1st, 2024. The course includes training on a variety of military CBRN Equipment, and includes training and familiarization on, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), emergency response In-transit procedures, planning and preparing for Domestic Reconnaissance operations, the fundamentals of Toxic Industrial Chemicals/Materials (TIC/TIM), sampling and collection procedures, mission abort procedures, and the procedures to set-up, process through and close out a survey team decontamination site. The photos shown are of classroom instruction (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 15:58
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US
    : JB-MDL CBRN School conducting CBRN Defense Course instruction

