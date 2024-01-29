Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tradewinds 24 MPC Day 4

    BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    Planners pose for a picture at the end of day 4 of the Tradewinds 24 main planning conference in Bridgetown, Barbados, February 1, 2024. The five-day conference brings together key stakeholders from various nations to strategize and coordinate the upcoming U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, U.S. Army South-executive planned exercise. Tradewinds is an annual, combined, joint exercise aimed to enhance regional security cooperation and interoperability among participants from over 23 partner nations, primarily from the Caribbean Basin, U.S., Canada, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Location: BRIDGETOWN, BB
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tradewinds 24 MPC begins

