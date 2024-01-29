Tradewinds 24 MPC Day 4

Planners pose for a picture at the end of day 4 of the Tradewinds 24 main planning conference in Bridgetown, Barbados, February 1, 2024. The five-day conference brings together key stakeholders from various nations to strategize and coordinate the upcoming U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, U.S. Army South-executive planned exercise. Tradewinds is an annual, combined, joint exercise aimed to enhance regional security cooperation and interoperability among participants from over 23 partner nations, primarily from the Caribbean Basin, U.S., Canada, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)

