    The Virtual Campus, Training Support Center [Image 6 of 8]

    The Virtual Campus, Training Support Center

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Joseph Cooper 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers hone their skills in a virtual training enviroment on Fort Stewart Febuary, 1st 2024. Fort Stewart provides dymanic and extensive training enviroments for Soldiers to stay sharp and in the fight. (US Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 15:28
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    This work, The Virtual Campus, Training Support Center [Image 8 of 8], by Joseph Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

