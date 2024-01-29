Maxwell welcomes first active-duty flying training unit since 1945

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Derek Cumbie, commander of the 58th Operations Group Detachment 3, speaks to the audience during the 58th OG Det. 3 activation ceremony Jan. 31, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Cumbie also assumed command of the detachment as part of the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

Date Taken: 01.31.2024