    Maxwell welcomes first active-duty flying training unit since 1945 [Image 10 of 13]

    Maxwell welcomes first active-duty flying training unit since 1945

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Derek Cumbie, commander of the 58th Operations Group Detachment 3, speaks to the audience during the 58th OG Det. 3 activation ceremony Jan. 31, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Cumbie also assumed command of the detachment as part of the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maxwell welcomes first active-duty flying training unit since 1945 [Image 13 of 13], by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maxwell welcomes first active-duty flying training unit since 1945

