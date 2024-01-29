Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA West Invitational Boxing 2024 [Image 11 of 11]

    USAFA West Invitational Boxing 2024

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Cass Rosa after defeating California's Jennifer Fang during the USAFA West Invitational at the Cadet Boxing Gym on Jan. 27, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force dominated the competition winning 19 of the 24 bouts fought in the Academy's first-ever USAFA West Invitational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 14:07
    Photo ID: 8220103
    VIRIN: 240127-F-XS730-1060
    Location: US
    This work, USAFA West Invitational Boxing 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S.
    Academy
    boxing
    Air Force
    Colorado

