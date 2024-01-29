USAFA West Invitational Boxing 2024

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Cass Rosa after defeating California's Jennifer Fang during the USAFA West Invitational at the Cadet Boxing Gym on Jan. 27, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force dominated the competition winning 19 of the 24 bouts fought in the Academy's first-ever USAFA West Invitational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

