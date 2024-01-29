USAFA West Invitational Boxing 2024

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Andrew Ison rests between rounds during a match against Washington's Oswaldo Perez during the USAFA West Invitational at the Cadet Boxing Gym on Jan. 27, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Ison defeated Perez contributing to an Air Force dominated competition winning 19 of the 24 bouts fought in the Academy's first-ever USAFA West Invitational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

