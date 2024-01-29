Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA West Invitational Boxing 2024 [Image 10 of 11]

    USAFA West Invitational Boxing 2024

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Andrew Ison rests between rounds during a match against Washington's Oswaldo Perez during the USAFA West Invitational at the Cadet Boxing Gym on Jan. 27, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Ison defeated Perez contributing to an Air Force dominated competition winning 19 of the 24 bouts fought in the Academy's first-ever USAFA West Invitational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 14:07
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA West Invitational Boxing 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S.
    Academy
    boxing
    Air Force
    Colorado

