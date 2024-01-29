U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Andrew Ison rests between rounds during a match against Washington's Oswaldo Perez during the USAFA West Invitational at the Cadet Boxing Gym on Jan. 27, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Ison defeated Perez contributing to an Air Force dominated competition winning 19 of the 24 bouts fought in the Academy's first-ever USAFA West Invitational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 14:07
|Photo ID:
|8220102
|VIRIN:
|240127-F-XS730-1047
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA West Invitational Boxing 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
