USAFA West Invitational Boxing 2024

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Josh White throws a punch against Cal's Aiden Hernandez during the USAFA West Invitational at the Cadet Boxing Gym on Jan. 27, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. White defeated Hernandez contributing to an Air Force dominated competition winning 19 of the 24 bouts fought in the Academy's first-ever USAFA West Invitational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

