USAFA West Invitational Boxing 2024

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Curtis Jett lands a punch against Utah's Josh Strong during the USAFA West Invitational at the Cadet Boxing Gym on Jan. 27, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Jett defeated Strong contributing to an Air Force dominated competition winning 19 of the 24 bouts fought in the Academy's first-ever USAFA West Invitational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

