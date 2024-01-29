Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASC headquarters remembers, honors Martin Luther King Jr. legacy [Image 2 of 2]

    IL, UNITED STATES

    01.12.1209

    Photo by Greg Wilson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. David Wilson (left), commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, and Dan Reilly, deputy to the commanding general, cut cake at a Jan. 5 ceremony at ASC headquarters, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ASC also celebrated the month of Dr. King’s birthday with a visiting speaker and a variety of messages highlighting Dr. King’s teachings and legacy. (Photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Hutchison, ASC Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.1209
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 12:39
    Photo ID: 8219924
    VIRIN: 090115-A-WQ150-6351
    Resolution: 4947x3392
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC headquarters remembers, honors Martin Luther King Jr. legacy [Image 2 of 2], by Greg Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

