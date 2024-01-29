Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASC headquarters remembers, honors Martin Luther King Jr. legacy [Image 1 of 2]

    ASC headquarters remembers, honors Martin Luther King Jr. legacy

    IL, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Hutchison 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Thurgood Brooks, a Quad City community organizer, speaks to U.S. Army Sustainment Command staff in person Jan. 5 at the headquarters, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, and remotely, during a presentation about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy. His presentation was part of a month-long celebration of Dr. King’s teachings. (Video still by Master Sgt. Nathan Hutchison, ASC Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 12:39
    Photo ID: 8219923
    VIRIN: 240105-A-QL991-9877
    Resolution: 1103x940
    Size: 127.91 KB
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC headquarters remembers, honors Martin Luther King Jr. legacy [Image 2 of 2], by MSG Nathan Hutchison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASC headquarters remembers, honors Martin Luther King Jr. legacy
    ASC headquarters remembers, honors Martin Luther King Jr. legacy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ASC headquarters remembers, honors Martin Luther King Jr. legacy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Target_news_north

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT