Thurgood Brooks, a Quad City community organizer, speaks to U.S. Army Sustainment Command staff in person Jan. 5 at the headquarters, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, and remotely, during a presentation about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy. His presentation was part of a month-long celebration of Dr. King’s teachings. (Video still by Master Sgt. Nathan Hutchison, ASC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 12:39
|Photo ID:
|8219923
|VIRIN:
|240105-A-QL991-9877
|Resolution:
|1103x940
|Size:
|127.91 KB
|Location:
|IL, US
This work, ASC headquarters remembers, honors Martin Luther King Jr. legacy [Image 2 of 2], by MSG Nathan Hutchison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ASC headquarters remembers, honors Martin Luther King Jr. legacy
