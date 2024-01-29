Mountain Battalion demonstrates resolve with icy plunge

1st. Lt. Carley Ransom, an infantry officer in 3rd Battalion 172nd Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont National Guard, answers questions from Master Sgt. Michael Willey after stepping into frigid waters at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont. Members of the unit were participating in a cold weather training exercise to maintain focus and discipline when exposed to extreme conditions.

Date Taken: 01.19.2024