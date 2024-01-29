1st. Lt. Carley Ransom, an infantry officer in 3rd Battalion 172nd Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont National Guard, answers questions from Master Sgt. Michael Willey after stepping into frigid waters at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont. Members of the unit were participating in a cold weather training exercise to maintain focus and discipline when exposed to extreme conditions.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 12:07
|Photo ID:
|8219901
|VIRIN:
|240119-Z-HV364-1005
|Resolution:
|1080x1920
|Size:
|480.47 KB
|Location:
|JERICHO, VT, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Battalion demonstrates resolve with icy plunge [Image 5 of 5], by Marcus Tracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
