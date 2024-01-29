Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mountain Battalion demonstrates resolve with icy plunge [Image 4 of 5]

    Mountain Battalion demonstrates resolve with icy plunge

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Marcus Tracy 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    1st. Lt. Carley Ransom, an infantry officer in 3rd Battalion 172nd Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont National Guard, answers questions from Master Sgt. Michael Willey after stepping into frigid waters at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont. Members of the unit were participating in a cold weather training exercise to maintain focus and discipline when exposed to extreme conditions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 12:07
    Photo ID: 8219901
    VIRIN: 240119-Z-HV364-1005
    Resolution: 1080x1920
    Size: 480.47 KB
    Location: JERICHO, VT, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Battalion demonstrates resolve with icy plunge [Image 5 of 5], by Marcus Tracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mountain Battalion demonstrates resolve with icy plunge
    Mountain Battalion demonstrates resolve with icy plunge
    Mountain Battalion demonstrates resolve with icy plunge
    Mountain Battalion demonstrates resolve with icy plunge
    Mountain Battalion demonstrates resolve with icy plunge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT