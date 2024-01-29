Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD Conducts Press Briefing at the Pentagon [Image 6 of 6]

    SD Conducts Press Briefing at the Pentagon

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III conducts a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Feb. 1, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 12:03
    Photo ID: 8219898
    VIRIN: 240201-D-PM193-2190
    Resolution: 7350x4900
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Conducts Press Briefing at the Pentagon [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Pentagon
    SECDEF
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III

