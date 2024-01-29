Women’s History Month - Sgt. Gianna Miranda

U.S. Army Sgt. Gianna Miranda, a signal support specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, currently serving at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, reflects on her military service in honor of Women’s History Month. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

