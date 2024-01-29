Team Dover tests drone program

Ken Jones, 436th Mission Generation Group continuous process improvement manager, answers questions from media at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, January 23, 2024. Team Dover in cooperation with Boeing and Near Earth Autonomy tested a drone program for an autonomous C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft inspection project. Traditional inspections that require personnel to use a safety harness, maintenance stands, or vehicles can take hours to accomplish, but the drone can complete the same inspection in approximately 10 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

