    Team Dover tests drone program [Image 8 of 11]

    Team Dover tests drone program

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Near Earth Autonomy drone sits on display at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, January 23, 2024. Team Dover in cooperation with Boeing and Near Earth Autonomy tested a drone program for an autonomous C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft inspection project. Traditional inspections that require personnel to use a safety harness, maintenance stands, or vehicles can take hours to accomplish, but the drone can complete the same inspection in approximately 10 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 09:20
    VIRIN: 240123-F-CJ792-1023
    Location: US
    This work, Team Dover tests drone program [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    c-5m
    dover air force base
    drone

