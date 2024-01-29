Black History Month - Sgt. Kelechi Nduka

U.S. Army Sgt. Kelechi Nduka, a combat medic with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, currently serving at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, reflects on his military service in honor of Black History Month. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

