    CMSAF Bass, CMSSF Bentivegna testify at HASC QoL Panel [Image 6 of 13]

    CMSAF Bass, CMSSF Bentivegna testify at HASC QoL Panel

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Troy E. Black testifies before the House Armed Services Committee Quality of Life Panel on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Jan. 31, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 07:54
    Photo ID: 8219345
    VIRIN: 240131-F-LE393-1201
    Resolution: 5779x3845
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    This work, CMSAF Bass, CMSSF Bentivegna testify at HASC QoL Panel [Image 13 of 13], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JCS
    HASC
    LE393
    SEAC
    QoL
    Eric R. Dietrich

