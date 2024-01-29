USS America Conducts Routine Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 31, 2024) A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE), takes off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), while sailing in the Philippine Sea, January 31. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

