    USS America Conducts Routine Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    USS America Conducts Routine Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 31, 2024) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) ensure their weapons are clear and safe on the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), while sailing in the Philippine Sea, January 31. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 06:16
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    Flight Operations
    Marines
    USS America (LHA 6)

