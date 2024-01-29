Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance Airmen repair engine on C-17 Globemaster III [Image 5 of 6]

    Maintenance Airmen repair engine on C-17 Globemaster III

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force aerospace propulsion Airmen replace an engine on a C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2024. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 03:02
    Photo ID: 8219113
    VIRIN: 240129-F-WH061-1115
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    TAGS

    Engine
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Maintenance
    Engine Replacement

