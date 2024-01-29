Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintenance Airmen repair engine on C-17 Globemaster III [Image 4 of 6]

    Maintenance Airmen repair engine on C-17 Globemaster III

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Doug Rivera and Airman 1st Class Del Vonta Wright, aerospace propulsion technicians, review a technical order while conducting maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2024. The C-17 is deployed within the U.S. CENTCOM area of responsibility to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security, and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 03:02
    Photo ID: 8219112
    VIRIN: 240129-F-WH061-1040
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance Airmen repair engine on C-17 Globemaster III [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maintenance Airmen repair engine on C-17 Globemaster III
    Maintenance Airmen repair engine on C-17 Globemaster III
    Maintenance Airmen repair engine on C-17 Globemaster III
    Maintenance Airmen repair engine on C-17 Globemaster III
    Maintenance Airmen repair engine on C-17 Globemaster III
    Maintenance Airmen repair engine on C-17 Globemaster III

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engine
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Maintenance
    Engine Replacement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT