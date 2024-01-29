A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III is parked on the flightline for routine maintenance at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2024. The C-17 is deployed within the U.S. CENTCOM area of responsibility to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security, and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 03:02
|Photo ID:
|8219110
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-WH061-1062
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintenance Airmen repair engine on C-17 Globemaster III [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
